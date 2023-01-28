Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.725-1.875 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion. Celestica also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.95-$2.05 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Celestica Price Performance

Celestica stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. Celestica has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Stories

