Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Celestica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

CLS opened at $13.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.01. Celestica has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $14.28.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth $671,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Celestica by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 260,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 70.8% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 104,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 43,183 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 1.4% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,973,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,824,000 after buying an additional 69,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 32.0% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 65,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 15,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

