CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $11.80. Approximately 13,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 4,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

CBB Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $124.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.56.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter.

CBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

CBB Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. CBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

