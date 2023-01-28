CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

CB Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

CB Financial Services Trading Up 0.8 %

CBFV opened at $21.77 on Friday. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $110.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

CBFV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 266.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

