Castle Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBD. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $2,938,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $67,859,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $842,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $7,035,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

