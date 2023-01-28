Castle Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Castle Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $418.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $431.13 and a 200 day moving average of $384.38.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,642 shares of company stock worth $11,186,060 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

