Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $124.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Univest Sec dropped their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Cassava Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 0.14. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $62.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

