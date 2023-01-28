Casper Price Tops $0.0357 on Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $381.81 million and approximately $17.17 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0357 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.16 or 0.00401349 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,468.06 or 0.28167793 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.74 or 0.00591135 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,460,412,075 coins and its circulating supply is 10,696,122,341 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,459,646,335 with 10,695,407,667 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03642831 USD and is up 6.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $17,174,208.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

