Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Down 63.5% in January

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the December 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CARV. TheStreet downgraded Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CARV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,170. Carver Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.

About Carver Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.