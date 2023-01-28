Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Short Interest Down 23.2% in January

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,700 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the December 31st total of 605,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 301,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

CGBD traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.06. 198,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $773.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 54.89%. The business had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 10.4%. This is a positive change from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.34. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 7.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 592,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 11.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 44,782 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 6.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 316,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,811 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 6.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 313,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 280,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.