CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

CareCloud Stock Up 1.4 %

MTBCP opened at $27.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.64. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

