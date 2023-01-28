CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.
CareCloud Stock Up 1.4 %
MTBCP opened at $27.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.64. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $29.50.
CareCloud Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareCloud (MTBCP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.