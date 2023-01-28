Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$7.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.02 and a twelve month high of C$9.96.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$179.44 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.85, for a total value of C$36,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,451 shares in the company, valued at C$1,145,641.35. In other news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 13,900 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.40 per share, with a total value of C$102,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,610,254 shares in the company, valued at C$26,715,879.60. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.85, for a total value of C$36,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,145,641.35.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

