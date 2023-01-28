Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0449 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $7.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CRLFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Cardinal Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

