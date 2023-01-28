Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Capital One Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. Capital One Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $16.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $117.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $86.98 and a 12-month high of $160.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.79 and its 200 day moving average is $102.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.35.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 187.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

