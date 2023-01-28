Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Short Interest Down 14.9% in January

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 51,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 12.0% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the second quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 157.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 194.6% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 111,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 73,386 shares during the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

CBNK stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. 27,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,979. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.55. Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $27.49.

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Capital Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital Bancorp to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

Featured Stories

