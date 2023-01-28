Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 684 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.40. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $73.95 and a 12 month high of $117.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.