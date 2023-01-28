Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 412.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Capgemini Price Performance

Capgemini stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. Capgemini has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Capgemini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. HSBC cut shares of Capgemini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised shares of Capgemini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Capgemini from €230.00 ($250.00) to €200.00 ($217.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capgemini has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.20.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE engages in the provision of cloud, data, artificial intelligence, connectivity, software, and digital engineering and platforms. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rest of Europe; North America; France; the United Kingdom and Ireland; and Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

