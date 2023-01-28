CannabisCoin (CANN) Trading 59.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 59.8% higher against the US dollar. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $446,129.05 and $2.38 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,106.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00386045 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015869 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.70 or 0.00773405 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00095729 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.84 or 0.00583577 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00191604 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

