Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.73

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.725 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Tire’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63.

Shares of TSE CTC opened at C$283.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$16.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.50. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$243.18 and a 1-year high of C$425.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$272.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$275.74.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.69 by C($0.35). The firm had revenue of C$4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.22 billion.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

