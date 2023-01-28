Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,819,400 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the December 31st total of 2,388,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 762.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Desjardins reduced their price target on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Canadian Tire Stock Up 0.6 %

CDNAF traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $121.54. The company had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $155.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.50.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

