Canadian Tire Co., Limited (CTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 1.725 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Tire’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63.

TSE:CTC opened at C$283.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$16.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$272.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$275.74. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$243.18 and a one year high of C$425.00.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.69 by C($0.35). The company had revenue of C$4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.22 billion.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

