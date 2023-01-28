Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Norman Murray Edwards Sells 200,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.38, for a total value of C$16,276,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,259,336 shares in the company, valued at C$1,730,118,778.62.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

TSE:CNQ traded up C$1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$82.75. 4,296,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,478,092. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$76.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$73.73. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$58.75 and a 12 month high of C$88.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.80 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.48 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.8699996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$89.20.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.