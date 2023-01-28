Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CANF opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

About Can-Fite BioPharma

(Get Rating)

Read More

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.