Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CAMT. Bank of America cut their price objective on Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Camtek to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek Price Performance

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 6.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11. Camtek has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.33 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Camtek by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 5,643.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 56,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at about $735,000. 27.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camtek

(Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.