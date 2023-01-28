CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in CACI International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CACI International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in CACI International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CACI International during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in CACI International by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International Stock Down 2.9 %

CACI International stock opened at $295.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $238.29 and a 1-year high of $319.33. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.07). CACI International had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, Director Lisa S. Disbrow sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $42,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 414 shares in the company, valued at $129,582. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CACI International news, Director Lisa S. Disbrow sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $42,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 414 shares in the company, valued at $129,582. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 423 shares of company stock worth $129,756. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CACI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised CACI International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CACI International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CACI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.75.

About CACI International

(Get Rating)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.