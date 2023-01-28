Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Given New GBX 2,200 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,040 ($25.26) to GBX 2,200 ($27.24) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BRBY. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($25.38) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.76) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.14) to GBX 2,200 ($27.24) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,036 ($25.21).

Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 2,433 ($30.12) on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,473.50 ($18.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,448 ($30.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of £9.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,191.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,157.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,925.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Debra L. Lee acquired 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,374 ($29.39) per share, for a total transaction of £11,988.70 ($14,843.01). In related news, insider Debra L. Lee purchased 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,374 ($29.39) per share, with a total value of £11,988.70 ($14,843.01). Also, insider Julie Brown sold 16,000 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,150 ($26.62), for a total transaction of £344,000 ($425,900.71).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

