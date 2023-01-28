Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,957 ($36.61).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,935 ($36.34) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.67) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,978 ($36.87) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £10.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,222.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.24. Bunzl has a 1 year low of GBX 2,542 ($31.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,249 ($40.23). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,937.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,915.07.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

