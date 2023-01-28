Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $994.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRKL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,726 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 262,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 280,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

