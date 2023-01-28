Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,122,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,567,000 after purchasing an additional 62,294 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 19.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 184,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,382 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 8.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised their price objective on Brookline Bancorp to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

BRKL stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 624,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.72. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $17.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.34.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 11.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.76%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

See Also

