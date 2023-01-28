Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the December 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. Difesa Capital Management LP increased its stake in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Difesa Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ:BROGW traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.02. 2,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,950. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20. Brooge Energy has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.55.

