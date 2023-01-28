Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BDIV opened at C$17.94 on Friday. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of C$16.69 and a 1-year high of C$21.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.00.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.