Brokerages Set Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) PT at $569.00

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $569.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCMWY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Swisscom from CHF 475 to CHF 500 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Swisscom from CHF 674 to CHF 702 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $58.22 on Friday. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $61.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.36. The firm has a market cap of $301.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.23.

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

