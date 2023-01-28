Brokerages Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Target Price at $97.00

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Brunswick from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,166,000 after purchasing an additional 223,574 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Brunswick by 20.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,662,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,693,000 after purchasing an additional 622,720 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 2,287,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,537,000 after acquiring an additional 537,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,774,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Trading Up 1.3 %

BC opened at $79.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average of $73.90. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $98.49.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 9.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

