Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 85.8% per year over the last three years. Broadmark Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 64.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

NYSE BRMK opened at $4.42 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $587.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 38,850 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at about $342,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after acquiring an additional 43,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 23.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $5.00 to $3.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

