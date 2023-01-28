Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.
Broadmark Realty Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 85.8% per year over the last three years. Broadmark Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 64.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.
Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Performance
NYSE BRMK opened at $4.42 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $587.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40.
Institutional Trading of Broadmark Realty Capital
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $5.00 to $3.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
About Broadmark Realty Capital
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.