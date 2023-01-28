Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 68,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 82.6% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 108,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after buying an additional 48,956 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 136,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $154.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 74.27%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.