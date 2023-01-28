Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 3.1% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $14,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 118.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $96.86 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $163.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.70 and a 200-day moving average of $86.00.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,010 shares of company stock valued at $29,275,116 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.99.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

