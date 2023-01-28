Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,915 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Generac by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,898 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Generac by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after purchasing an additional 814,325 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,354,000 after purchasing an additional 211,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Generac by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 737,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $117.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.18 and a 200 day moving average of $160.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $329.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Cowen decreased their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.