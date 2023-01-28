Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,530 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $40,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $399.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $393.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.36. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 146.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

