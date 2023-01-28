Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $26.72 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,965 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software makes up about 5.7% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Paycom Software worth $26,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 40.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 31.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.82.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $322.24 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $402.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $334.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

