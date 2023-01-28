Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.56.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $146.28 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.05 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

