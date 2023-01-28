Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Buys 18,540 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 196,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,369,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 581,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,728,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXRH. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.05.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total transaction of $158,628.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total value of $158,628.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,490. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $98.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.14. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $102.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $993.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

