Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Acquires 34,800 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,905 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises approximately 1.3% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE DVN opened at $65.27 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 7.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.