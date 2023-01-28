Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.99 EPS

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.67) by $0.99, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.
Bread Financial Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE:BFH opened at $40.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.90. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $74.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Bread Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.83%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.
Bread Financial Company Profile
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
