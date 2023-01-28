Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.99 EPS

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.67) by $0.99, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Bread Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BFH opened at $40.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.90. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $74.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BFH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens raised shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bread Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.