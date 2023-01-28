Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.99 EPS

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.67) by $0.99, Briefing.com reports. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.96. Bread Financial has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $74.80.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens upgraded Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,333,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $2,963,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $2,052,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $2,011,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $1,977,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.