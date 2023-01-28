Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Short Interest Down 59.6% in January

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Bowman Consulting Group

In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 3,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $71,857.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,372 shares in the company, valued at $21,609,730.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $48,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 3,802 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $71,857.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,609,730.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,703 shares of company stock worth $635,218. Insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMN. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 96,469 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on Bowman Consulting Group to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.55. 159,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,047. The company has a market cap of $339.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.63 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bowman Consulting Group has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $25.55.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.44 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 1.50%. On average, analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

