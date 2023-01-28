Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Update

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 101.4 days.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BPZZF remained flat at $12.22 on Friday. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $14.06.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
