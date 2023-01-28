BORA Hits Market Cap of $188.13 Million (BORA)

BORA (BORA) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, BORA has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BORA has a market capitalization of $188.13 million and $23.11 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BORA token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000877 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BORA Profile

BORA’s genesis date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,500,000 tokens. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BORA is borachain.io. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BORA is medium.com/boraecosystem.

BORA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA supports blockchain-related technologies such as token connection and smart contracts for developers to develop blockchain technology applied content (BApps) easily. Such produced contents are provided to the users through the BORA ECOSYSTEM platform. Currently, BORA works with developers in various services and industries, starting with the IT entertainment field, including games, music, video, and other industries, such as ICT industry that utilizes Big Data of education, healthcare and location information and FinTech grafted area for real estate rental and investment.”

