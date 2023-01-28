boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHOOY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 35 ($0.43) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on boohoo group in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Liberum Capital lowered boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, boohoo group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Price Performance

BHOOY remained flat at $10.92 during trading hours on Friday. boohoo group has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $28.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.