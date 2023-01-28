BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 270 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in PTC by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,758.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,758.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.98, for a total transaction of $448,385.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,430,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,844,134.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,788 shares of company stock valued at $59,367,463 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $135.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.93. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $507.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.19 million. PTC had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 18.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

