BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Price Performance

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.32.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $228.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $250.58. The company has a market capitalization of $429.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.79.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

